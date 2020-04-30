ATX KIT: The Snack Pack With Local Impact

Rosie spoke with Christa Freeland of ATX Kit, who has seen business booming since grocery store shelves have begun to empty out.

Christa is the brains behind ATX Kit, “The safest and easiest way to buy a 10-pack of food items for yourself, while supporting 10 local small businesses.” They’ve got some delicious options inside, including stroopwaffles, oatmeal, sourdough crackers, basil lemon tea and more.

“We’ve curated these kits to directly help entrepreneurs who usually would’ve sold in coffee shops, or at farmers markets for example– but those former opportunities have unfortunately closed and/or attendance has dwindled,” Freeland said. “Many folks we’re collaborating with expressed that we’re helping them stay afloat longer.”

Christa is also doing an all-female entrepreneur kit, just in time for Mother’s Day! If you order before May 3rd, your kit will be delivered in time to make Mom smile!

10% of each purchase goes to kit donations to hospitals.

Snag yourself — and Mom — a delivery at www.atxkit.com.