ATX Gossip Spills The ‘Sweet’ Tea On Local Celebs

Dani Dudek with ATX Gossip joined Steph and Rosie with some local insider info on all things celebrity gossip in Austin. Here’s a snapshot of her scoop:

Emergency Contact was supposed to start filming in 2021. We’re hoping it will happen in 2022. It’s produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is set against the Austin underground music scene.

Fear The Walking Dead is no longer shooting in Austin, but Walker will continue in 2022. The new season premiers at the end of March.

Dani says she believes HBO’s “Love and Death” is still shooting in the area – stars Elizabeth Olsen, Krysten Ritter and Jesse Plemons – which means Kirsten Dunst is here as well

Where to spot a celeb: Music Lane – Aba, Soho House and Hermes (coming soon)

Local Celebs who live normal lives in Austin:

James Marsden

James Vanderbeek

Christy Carlson Romano

Jamie Lynn Sigler

Becca Tobin

For more information or to keep up to date on local gossip check out ATXGossip.com