ATX Go-To Spot For Authentic Ranch-Style Tex-Mex

Restaurateur Chris Martinez has partnered with long-time friend and local chef Shawn Cirkiel has brought ranch-style Tex-Mex to the vibrant Mueller area with the opening of their first restaurant together, ¡Vamonos!

Martinez, who honed his skills at Landry’s, Mi Cocina, El Arroyo, and Taco Diner, has developed a menu inspired by the shared foods of Texas vaqueros and cowboys.



From traditional favorites and flavors of a wood-burning grill, to a classic throwback taco salad filled with pork carnitas to fajitas grilled over Texas oak.



Located in the revamped Bullfight space near the Mueller development, this new concept with a welcoming neighborhood vibe is the go-to spot for authentic ranch-style Tex-Mex.

And join VAMONOS for their killer happy hour deals:

MONDAY- SATURDAY

3-2-1

$3 off appetizers

$2 off cocteles y vino

$1 off cervezas

For more information about Vamonos, head to their website vamonos-texmex.com or give them a call (512) 474-2029.