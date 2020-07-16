ATX Cocktails To-Go

Bar Peached is offering draft cocktails to-go!
- Yoga & Chill
- Paloma
- Margarita de Peached
- Big Breezy
Order online or via @Favor for delivery.
Salty Sow
Salty Sow has launched cocktails to go that serve two, order online HERE.
- Salty Sow’r with stolen whiskey, agave, lime, tamarind
- Blanche Frozen Margarita – House blood orange frozen margarita
- Curly Tail with lunazul silver, cilantro, serrano, blood orange
- Raspberry Mule with Vodka, ginger beer, lime, raspberry puree, topo chico
There will be a rotating featured draft cocktail as well – currently the Yes! Please! Made with mezcal, velvet falernum, fresh juiced watermelon, lime and ginger.
The restaurant is also offering to-go provisions now including Housemade Bacon, Carolina Pulled Beef, Pickled Red Onions, House Pickles, Pastrami Beef and Ranger Cattle Ground Wagyu Beef.
Yard Bar
Single $9, Double $16, 4-Pack $28, 8-pack $44. Order HERE.
- Moscow Mutt with Tito’s vodka, ginger brew, fresh lime juice, mint simple syrup,
- YB Margarita with El Jimador silver tequila, fresh lime and orange juice, simple syrup
- Hooked on Tonics with Benham’s gin, fresh grapefruit juice, cucumber mint simple syrup, tonic
- Luce Juice with Captain Morgan white rum, passion fruit and lime juice, coconut water, strawberry ginger simple syrup.
El Naranjo
El Naranjo now offers four signature cocktails for to-go orders. Cocktails are vacuum sealed for freshness — all you need is ice and a glass! Curbside pickup is available Tuesday to Saturday, 4-8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Order online HERE.
- Margarita Clásica made with Cimarron Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $10
- Orgánica made with Dulce Vida Silver, Grand Marnier, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $15
- Pepinisimo made with Don Julio Silver, muddled cucumber, orange liqueur, ancho reyes verde, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $12
- Mezcaliña made with Mezcal Unión, muddled serranos, basil, agave nectar, fresh-squeezed lime juice, pineapple juice for $12
Güero’s Taco Bar
Güero’s is offering all of their cocktails to-go, including all of their signature margaritas. The menu can be found HERE through the online ordering link. The South Congress tex-mex institution is open everyday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. with dine-in capacity at 50%. To-go orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 512-447-7688 or using the online ordering link above.
Rosewood is also offering cocktail kits – each kit makes 6 cocktails
- Rosewood – deep eddy vodka, hibiscus, lemon, topo chicos
- Kentucky Mule – wild turkey 101, fever tree ginger beer, limes
- Ranch Water – olmeca altos blanco tequila, topo chicos, limes
- Bloody Mary – deep eddy vodka, bloody mary mix, limes
- Mimosa – florinda cava brut, fresh-squeezed orange juice