ATX Cocktails To-Go

Bar Peached is offering draft cocktails to-go!







Yoga & Chill

Paloma

Margarita de Peached

Big Breezy

Order online or via @Favor for delivery.

Salty Sow has launched cocktails to go that serve two, order online HERE.

Salty Sow’r with stolen whiskey, agave, lime, tamarind

with stolen whiskey, agave, lime, tamarind Blanche Frozen Margarita – House blood orange frozen margarita

– House blood orange frozen margarita Curly Tail with lunazul silver, cilantro, serrano, blood orange

with lunazul silver, cilantro, serrano, blood orange Raspberry Mule with Vodka, ginger beer, lime, raspberry puree, topo chico

There will be a rotating featured draft cocktail as well – currently the Yes! Please! Made with mezcal, velvet falernum, fresh juiced watermelon, lime and ginger.

The restaurant is also offering to-go provisions now including Housemade Bacon, Carolina Pulled Beef, Pickled Red Onions, House Pickles, Pastrami Beef and Ranger Cattle Ground Wagyu Beef.

Single $9, Double $16, 4-Pack $28, 8-pack $44. Order HERE.

Moscow Mutt with Tito’s vodka, ginger brew, fresh lime juice, mint simple syrup,

with Tito’s vodka, ginger brew, fresh lime juice, mint simple syrup, YB Margarita with El Jimador silver tequila, fresh lime and orange juice, simple syrup

with El Jimador silver tequila, fresh lime and orange juice, simple syrup Hooked on Tonics with Benham’s gin, fresh grapefruit juice, cucumber mint simple syrup, tonic

with Benham’s gin, fresh grapefruit juice, cucumber mint simple syrup, tonic Luce Juice with Captain Morgan white rum, passion fruit and lime juice, coconut water, strawberry ginger simple syrup.









El Naranjo now offers four signature cocktails for to-go orders. Cocktails are vacuum sealed for freshness — all you need is ice and a glass! Curbside pickup is available Tuesday to Saturday, 4-8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m﻿. Order online HERE.

Margarita Clásica made with Cimarron Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $10

made with Cimarron Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $10 Orgánica made with Dulce Vida Silver, Grand Marnier, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $15

made with Dulce Vida Silver, Grand Marnier, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $15 Pepinisimo made with Don Julio Silver, muddled cucumber, orange liqueur, ancho reyes verde, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $12

made with Don Julio Silver, muddled cucumber, orange liqueur, ancho reyes verde, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $12 Mezcaliña made with Mezcal Unión, muddled serranos, basil, agave nectar, fresh-squeezed lime juice, pineapple juice for $12

Güero’s is offering all of their cocktails to-go, including all of their signature margaritas. The menu can be found HERE through the online ordering link. The South Congress tex-mex institution is open everyday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. with dine-in capacity at 50%. To-go orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 512-447-7688 or using the online ordering link above.

Rosewood is also offering cocktail kits – each kit makes 6 cocktails