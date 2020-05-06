ATX Brunch Spots You Must Know About For Mother’s Day 2020

Easy Tiger Mother’s Day Offerings: Available for Pickup or Delivery May 8-10

Lemon Tarts (2 per box, $12 )

Asparagus and Gruyere Quiche (Serves 6-8, $25)

Mother’s Day Gift Pack ($30)

How to Place Pre-Orders:

**IMPORTANT** Choose Friday May 8th, Saturday May 9th or Sunday May 10th for Pick Up or Delivery, anytime between 9AM and 8PM. You must choose a time within the availability window to view the Mother’s Day offerings.

Choose ‘Mother’s Day Menu’ from the ‘Choose a Menu’ tab.

Make your selection and complete your purchase.

More Gifts For Mom:

There’s an Easy Tiger Gift Pack for every mom in your life! Send a delivery of freshly baked goods to her doorstep.

Choose ‘Delivery’ and enter the recipient’s address. Choose your gift and complete the order— and Easy Tiger will take care of the rest!

Click here to order!

Mother’s Day High Tea At Home

East Austin Culinary Studios is hosting a virtual cooking class for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10th at 10 am. This Mother’s Day (virtual) cooking class is all about celebrating moms with a delicious meal.

Z’Tejas Mother’s Day Menu

For $65 per couple, and $25 per additional guest, customers will get:

1 classic and 1 roasted poblano cornbread loaf with honey butter

Z’Salad

2 1/2lb smoked prime rib steaks with a paprika and brown sugar rub

Roasted poblano mashed potatoes

Seasonal vegetables

Chipotle adobo au jus

Chocolate ancho chili fudge pie

1 bottle of house wine

There are only a limited number of Mother’s Day Feasts available, so customers must call their local Z to place their order for pick-up or delivery ahead of time (only available while supplies last).

