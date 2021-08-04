Attention Country Music Fans: Get Your Kokefest Tickets Before They Sell Out

Dust off your boots and enjoy some country music outdoors this weekend! You can catch some of your favorite country music stars at Kokefest 2021. Ticket options include single and two-day general admission and single and two-day VIP. Check the website for undated availability as tickets are selling out fast!

If you’re looking for the VIP experience KOKEFEST VIP package includes: VIP entrance, private pre-concert performance by James Wilson Tucker (Fri. & Sat.), front of stage access, VIP swag, happy hour drink specials (2-hours prior to show), complimentary snacks, private bar, KOKEFEST merchandise gift card, luxury-loo (air-conditioned bathrooms), tents, fans and seating.

KOKEFEST 2021 will be held at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek Friday and Saturday, August 6-7, 2021. The lineup features Koe Wetzel, Clay Walker, Pat Green, Kevin Fowler, Read Southall Band, Josh Ward, Cody Canada & The Departed, Mike Ryan, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Kylie Frey and Austin Meade.

“To say we’re ready for this year’s KOKEFEST is an understatement,” says KOKE-FM Operations Director Eric Raines. “The lineup has something for everyone. Top to bottom this will be one of our best lineups. We can’t wait to stand in Hutto with music fans again.”

KOKEFEST 2021 is a combination of the hottest new Texas/Red Dirt musicians and the enduring acts that have inspired them.

Nestled amid beautiful cliffs, Hutto Park at Brushy Creek is shaded by 200-year-old Oaks along the banks of Brushy Creek. 2021 marks the third year for Hutto Park at Brushy Creek to host KOKEFEST. Hutto Park at Brushy Creek is located just off County Rd. 137 in Hutto, TX.

For more information or to get your tickets go to KokeFest.com