Texas Athletics invites Longhorn Nation and the community of New Orleans to the Burnt Orange Bon Temps Bash at the famed Mardi Gras World Complex on Saturday, December 30th, along the banks of the Mississippi River.

If you’ve already got your game tickets, this is the event you don’t want to miss!

Featuring performances from rock icons Third Eye Blind and Austin-based electro-dance rock pioneers Ghostland Observatory, fans can also enjoy some of the finest New Orleans musical entertainment and an appearance by the Longhorn Band, the Showband of the Southwest.

In addition to live music, guests can look forward to New Orleans-inspired fare and beverages, photo opportunities with the Crescent City’s most iconic Mardi Gras parade floats, and plenty of entertainment and activities for the entire family. Texas Cheer, Texas Pom, and Hook ‘Em will also be in attendance.

Mardi Gras World will open at 6 p.m. with live music going until 10 p.m. Following Third Eye Blind’s performance, the evening will conclude with a captivating drone and fireworks show over the Mighty Mississippi, lighting up The Big Easy in burnt orange and white.

