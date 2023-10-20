The Un-Gala is an opportunity to “Sip, Savor, Support” a local non-profit organization, Manos de Cristo, which was founded in Austin in 1988. Board Member Amanda Bonilla joined Studio 512 to talk about the upcoming event.

“The Un-Gala features food from RQ SmokeMasters, including tostadas with guacamole and grilled shrimp, bourbon meatballs, pork tenderloin stuffed with boudin, smoked turkey slider with chipotle sauce and vegetarian offerings. Drinks will also be provided. The event supports Manos De Cristo, which supports tens of thousands of Central Texans every year.

“The mission of Manos de Cristo is to empower low-income individuals with a loving hand of assistance and without regard to age, gender, race, or religious preference. Manos de Cristo promotes dignity and self-reliance by meeting basic needs with food and clothing, providing essential oral care, and furthering educational development.”

“The 5th Annual Un-Gala will take place at The Historic Charles Johnson House on Thursday, October 26th from 6:30-10:00 p.m. The dress code for the event is ‘come as you are’ for a fun, casual setting and atmosphere. Find information about attending the event or supporting Manos de Cristo with a sponsorship or donation at ManosDeCristo.org.

“If you’re unable to attend the Un-Gala but still want to support Manos de Cristo, we welcome volunteers and donations! You can learn more about our services at ManosDeCristo.org.”

Get your tickets for the 5th Annual Un-Gala at ManosDeCristo.org.

