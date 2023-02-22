The Austin Chronicle presents the 41st annual Austin Music Awards at Mohawk on Sunday, February 26th, 2023 – doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and benefit the SIMS Foundation.

Hosted this year by drag queen Brigitte Bandit in the heart of Austin’s live music scene, the Austin Music Awards celebrate the winners of The Austin Chronicle Music Poll. Party with the best bands, musicians, and more with live music performances by:

JACKIE VENSON

COMO LAS MOVIES with SABRINA ELLIS

KELLY WILLIS, BRENNEN LEIGH, & MELISSA CARPER

KEELED SCALES FAMILY BAND with members of

GOOD LOOKS, THE DEER, & SUN JUNE

BLAKCHYL

DIE SPITZ

Special pre-show set with EVE MONSEES & MIKE BUCK

ABOUT SIMS FOUNDATION:

The SIMS Foundation provides mental health and substance use recovery services and supports for musicians, music industry professionals, and their dependent family members. Through education, community partnerships and accessible managed care, SIMS seeks to destigmatize and reduce mental health and substance use issues, while supporting and enhancing the wellbeing of the music community at large.

As the only organization in the nation that provides behavioral healthcare to musicians, music industry professionals and their families, SIMS has led the efforts to bring emotional well-being and destigmatization to the forefront of the conversation for 27 years. SIMS Foundation continues to make mental health care and substance use recovery services affordable, and accessible, to the music industry. To learn more or to donate, visit SIMSFoundation.org.