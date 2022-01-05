Atlantis Sun & Olay Skincare With Tips From The Travel Mom

If your new year’s resolutions include taking better care of yourself, traveling more or trying new things, you are in luck. Studio 512 friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, has some suggestions.

Emily, where are you?

“I’m at Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island! If your new year’s resolution includes taking better care of yourself, travel is a great way to do it – and so is taking care of your skin! It’s the most important organ of the body, and people don’t pay enough attention to it.

“You can do it quite easily – and really affordably – with Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer. It contains Olay’s proprietary technology to brighten dull skin instantly and leave you with 2x brighter skin than a standard moisturizer. Olay achieves this with dermatological ingredients, recommended by dermatologists.

“Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer is available at Olay.com and select retailers.”

The Atlantis looks beautiful! Tell us about their amazing offer right now.

“Atlantis has a January sale going on! You can save 30% off their rates and also get resort credits. If you know someone who is planning to visit Atlantis, you can give them gift cards to enjoy even more of the amazing amenities and experiences here.

“Learn more at AtlantisBahamas.com.“

You launched a membership club with discounts and giveaways. How can people find that?

“I’ve always given away trips through my social media, @TheTravelMom, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. I still do that every week! But I’ve taken it up at notch, and at TheTravelMom.com, you can find out more about The Travel Mom Certified Traveler Community, where we have offers, promos, discount codes, special members’-only giveaways, and lots of great content.“

This segment is paid for by The Travel Mom and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.