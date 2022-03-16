Steph stopped by the new pop-up from Atelier Beauté CHANEL located on Music Lane and had her makeup done by CHANEL Celebrity Makeup Artists Tasha Reiko Brown for a special event last weekend. She says she was impressed with the space, which will be in Austin through April 24.

The Atelier Beauté offers a Salon of products to browse and purchase, an interactive workshop space where guests can sample hundreds of makeup and skincare options as well as a fragrance room for those looking to create a custom scent. In addition, makeup application appointments and lessons are available.

Atelier Beauté CHANEL invites guests to go at their own pace, with the option to discover products on their own or get skilled guidance from the Atelier’s team of Beauty Guides and Master Artists. CHANEL Makeup Artists will host master classes and events throughout the six weeks to inspire and educate guests on beauty and skincare.



The focus for this six-week period is to provide ground-breaking, luxury, human experiences that are made possible with innovative technology.” Located in Music Lane, a unique cultural destination along Austin’s iconic South Congress Avenue, guests will follow the Atelier’s neon sign into the courtyard, which will be the backdrop for many of the events and experiences over the course of six weeks. They will enter the Atelier through the Salon, an inviting space to relax, browse must-have products, chat with Beauty Guides, and purchase, if desired. For the full Atelier experience, guests continue their journey by placing their personal items in a locker, each named for an icon of the House.



They then enter the highly interactive workshop space and find their seat – where they will have full access to all the products in smartphone using the Atelier’s app, which also helps them find detailed product information, book services or events, and make purchases. Guests can purchase anytime from the app or purchase later and have their selections delivered to their home.



Visit atelierbeaute.chanel.com/austin to learn more.