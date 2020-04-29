At-Home Work, Play & Hair By Altatudes

Alta Y. Alexander of Altatudes chatted with Studio 512 to give us her tips on looks stylish while at home.

Alta says, “Although it may seem a bit like overkill to dress in corporate suiting at the moment, with all the internet meetings and videotelephoning goings on, we want to be stylishly ready for our peer-to-peer/business-to-business interactions.”

Look #1: Virtual Fun!

Trend: Without blinking an eye, jeans are a staple you want to have in your arsenal of selection. A crisp, clean buttondown will never go out of style, and the two together are still a reliable pair and it’s extremely versatile!

Tip: Add a blazer for face-to-face Zoom meetings and switch to a comfy cardigan for cooler afternoon virtual happy hours and sip and shop events with friends.

Look #2: Essential Errands!

Trend: Sheltering-in place may still require essential errands, so let’s change it up a bit. Instead of sweats, try jogger pants and a cami. It’s a perfect ensemble for ‘quarantining’ and a grocery run.

Tip: Choose pieces to carry you through the day – you may be at home, and ‘essentially’ tooling around town, so you don’t want to be changing every day. You can add a lightweight casual wrap jacket to dress it up a bit.

Alta also showed us an easy way to cover hair that hasn’t seen a hair stylist in a while! For easiest styling, choose a larger piece of fabric, either in a square or a rectangle, as it’ll give you more options to work with.

Learn more about the pieces Alta carries by visiting her in person at 1717 East 12th Street. For more information, give her a call at (512) 761-4292, or check out www.altatudes.com.