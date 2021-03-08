At Home Tips & Tricks With Your Jewelry With Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

Why does jewelry tarnish? What metals should we avoid?

Some metals react to oxygen which causes tarnishing. Any metal that isn’t 100% gold or 100% pure fine silver can tarnish. So, brass and sterling silver. Gold will not – so gold -plated is less likely to tarnish

What if we want jewelry that is made out of these metals? Do we just need to clean them all the time?

No, there are tricks to avoid tarnishing. A lot of them are based on how you store your jewelry. Storing to prevent tarnishing

1) Separate jewelry especially metals

2) Zip up jewelry in air-tight bag (keep moisture and oxygen out) both cause tarnishing

3) Chalk – place a piece of chalk in the box with jewelry (change out every 2-3 months)

4) Anti-tarnish sheets. These are great for keeping with your jewelry from tarnishing. I did some research on them and just started giving them to all my customers.

Do you have any tips on how to travel with jewelry?

Yes, a few upcycling (free) household helpful tricks

1) Keep the pouches and boxes your jewelry comes in use when traveling

2) Wrap in plastic wrap to keep separate and roll it up

3) Slide one side of the chain through a straw – (prevents tangling)

