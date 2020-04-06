At Home Photo Challenge With Erin Dudley Photography

During the stay-at-home order, Erin Dudley has been remaining creative and encouraging others to stay creative while staying at home. She has a love for taking photos and connecting people so she decided to start a photo challenge on her Instagram.

For the photo challenge, her followers vote on a random place in her house and choose a household item she must incorporate into the picture. Erin picks a winner for each challenge and the winner gets a gift card to a local shop or restaurant.

To join the challenge head over to her Instagram. For more information on Erin Dudley Photography go to SewStratton.com.