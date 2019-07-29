At Home Healing Hacks With The Herb Bar

The Herb Bar is an Austin original since 1986, and a haven for healing since 1995. Evie Carr, from The Herb Bar stopped by the studio to give us the essential oils 101 and the benefits using herbal teas. Several tea blends can aid with conception, nourish the body during pregnancy and help with lactation, relaxation and recovery. Evie shows us the best practices for brewing and storing teas.

She mentioned herbs/ essential oils best for children and demonstrated how to use chamomile tea for teething by soaking a wash cloth in the tea and freezing it. Evie then made an easy at home calming salve perfect for any age. The Herb Bar’s essential oil and tea collections feature the Herb Bar’s own special healing blends. From gift ideas to handmade cards and beeswax candles to teapots, meditation aids The Herb Bar has something for everyone.

For More Information email: info@theherbbar.com or check them out online theherbbar.com.

200 W. Mary

Austin, TX 78704

512.444-6251

Hours:

Monday Saturday

10am 6:30pm