AT-HOME HACK: How To Clean A Baking Sheet

Here’s an easy DIY guide on how to clean baking sheets. This at-home hack will make your baking sheets look brand new, even after baking all the Christmas cookies and roasting all the veggies. All you need is Baking Soda and Hydrogen Peroxide.





1. Sprinkle Baking Soda All Over Baking Sheet

2. Pour Hydrogen Peroxide Over Baking Soda

3. Add More Baking Soda- Creating A Paste

4. Set A Timer- Let The Mixture Soak For 2 Hours.

5. Wipe Mixture Away With Paper Towel & Water

6. Rinse Residue With Soap & Water

Now that your baking sheet is clean, avoid large messes, to begin with. You can do so by lining your pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Coat your pan with a light layer of oil to prevent rusting and hand-wash after using.

