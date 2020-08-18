At Home Delivery For Pet Owners With Tomlinson’s Feed

One local store in Central Texas is trying to make the pandemic easier on pet owners. Tomlinson’s Feed is waiving delivery fees on all local orders to make it easier for pet owners to stay home (or spend more time enjoying the outdoors.) Rosie spoke with Kate Knecht about some of the ways Tomlinson’s Feed is helping local pet owners.

We’ve heard you all are offering free same-day delivery to local pet owners.

Tomlinson’s offers free same-day delivery to local orders $49+ on orders placed before 1 PM at Tomlinsons.com. To keep our community safe, we waived any, all minimums at Tomlinsons.com to offer free home delivery on all pet products.

For those unfamiliar with Tomlinson’s Feed, will you share details about your stores.

Tomlinson’s Feed is a local pet store for natural, healthy pet products operated by the Click family – we’re going on the 4th generation! We started as a local feed store in 1946 – we even sold cowboy boots. Now we have 16 locations in Austin and the Central Texas region.

Are your 16 locations open to shop?

Yes – we are open 9-7 Monday-Saturday and 10-6 on Sunday with select procedures in place to make it a safe shopping experience. We also offer free contactless curbside pickup if you’re in a rush.

