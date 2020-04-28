At Home Creative Fun For Austin Families With Brush Strokes Pottery

Brush Strokes Pottery is helping Austin families stay creative at home during this quarantine time.

Activities for both kids and adults. Coloring pages free to download from their website. Plus, to- go paint your own pottery kits for at home fun and art lessons families can join and follow along with.

Kits include all necessary materials to paint, color and enjoy. No extra steps needed. It’s easy, creative fun! For more information go to www.brushstrokespottery.com and make sure you give Courtney a follow on social media @BrushStrokesPottery to stay in the loop for more classes.