Asian Inspired Hot Dog Toppings With Mission Dogs

Fourth of July is just a few days away, and if you’re tired of regular ol’ ketchup and mustard on your hot dogs, then maybe add a little Asian flair instead! Michael Farley with Mission Dogs shows us some fun ways to top an Independence Day staple.

The Vietdog: Mission Dogs Take On The Vietnamese Bahn Mi Sandwich

-1/4 All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon

-Cucumber

-Carrot

-Jalapeño

-Cilantro marinated in seasoned rice vinegar

-Sriracha mayo

-Garlic chili pepper sauce

The Dogijuku: Sushi Style Hot Dog

-1/4 All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon

-Pickled ginger

-Shredded cucumber marinated in Japanese rice wine

-Teriyaki glaze

-Wasabi mayo

-Nori

The Jeepney: Filipino Influenced Hot Dog

-1/4 All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon

-Atchara (sweet and sour green papaya, ginger, garlic, carrot, and red pepper)

-Spicy Plantain Ketchup

Mission Dogs is located at 1701 East Cesar Chavez Street and they have setup a residency with their mobile unit Wednesdays-Saturdays from 6 p.m.to midnight at the Historic Scoot Inn. For more information, or if you’re interested in booking them to cater your next event, visit http://www.missionhotdogs.com. You can also check them out on social media: @MissionDogs.