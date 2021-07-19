Artistic & Easy Focaccia Bread With Jennifer Bartos Of Make It Sweet

The last year has been a boon to home bakers, who got the chance to really get creative in the kitchen! Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet talked with Studio 512 about her artistic — and easy — focaccia bread recipe that will impress everyone at the dinner table.

Make It Sweet’s Focaccia Bread Recipe:

420 g (3 1/2 C) all-purpose flour

1 envelope active dry yeast

2 TBSP granulated sugar

2 TSP kosher salt

1 1/3 C warm water

2 TBSP extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Mix the first four ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add water and oil all at once and mix until fully combined into a sticky dough, using either a fork or a wooden spoon. Prepare a 10″x14″ or 11″x15″ sheet pan: spray with nonstick vegetable spray and then lightly add olive oil. Using your fingers, spread out the dough. Cover and allow the dough to prove until doubled (about 45 minutes). Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. “Dock” the dough by pressing your fingertips into the dough in a random spacing. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with selected toppings. Let rise for 15 minutes more while the oven is preheating. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

For Jennifer’s garden-inspired loaf, she added tomatoes, onions, peppers, herbs and poppy seeds for a “wow” effect before baking. Other common toppings include olive oil, salt, pepper, chopped garlic and grated cheese.

Make It Sweet does fun cooking and baking classes! They also sell supplies, tools and ingredients at their store, located at 9070 Research Blvd. For more information, or to book a class, go to MakeItSweet.com