Purchase With A Purpose-Mother’s Day & Grad Gifts From Aspire Accessories

Denise Hazen, Founder of Aspire Accessories shared Mother’s Day and Grad gifts that you can purchase with a purpose.

Aspire Accessories, a program of Social Motion Skills, Inc. is a work transition program for individuals with autism and similar special needs. They provide a solution to what is known as the “services cliff” for this population of individuals once they age out of supported school-based environments.

Artisans at Aspire Accessories are part of a supportive community, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, add value and achieve a sense of purpose.

