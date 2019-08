At Articulture Designs they believe art is alive and today it certainly was! Monique Capanelli joined us to make a living wall, one of the workshops they offer at their studio.

Art with plants. Décor with personality. Landscapes with equanimity. Articulture Designs, LLC is an Austin-based design firm and boutique with plants as a primary medium.

