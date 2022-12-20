Wine for the People’s Tasting Room and Wine Bar is now located in Central Austin, sharing a space with Spread & Co., a perfect spot for entertaining friends and family for the holidays and beyond. Wine For the People connects community, culture and a sense of place from grape to glass. Stop by the Tasting Room and Wine Bar to experience a new generation of Texas wine from Winemaker Rae Wilson, one of few female winemakers in Texas.

Wine for the People’s Tasting Room & Wine Bar curates an inviting tasting experience paired with small plates of cheeses and artisanal snacks. Prepared by Spread & Co., the Grazing Menu includes cheese and charcuterie boards—available in small and large—as well as seasonal burrata, a butter board, rotating tinned fish, and more.

Wine for the People was established in 2010 with an initial goal of connecting consumers with producers. With over 20 years in the food and hospitality industry, founder and sommelier Rae Wilson took her knowledge of and love for classic wine regions and created her first Texas production, Dandy Rose which was praised across the state as a top Texas wine. Wilson’s latest label La Valentía is an elegant, limited production wines perfect for celebrating and celebrating. The name is an homage to her grandmother whose family name meant courageous.

For more information, visit www.wineforthepeople.com or follow on Instagram at @wineforthepeople. Wine for the People’s Tasting Room & Wine Bar is located at 1601 W. 38th Street, Suite One. Make a reservation at https://wineforthepeople.com/tasting-room/.