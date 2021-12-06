Rosie & Steph Share Some Holiday Happenings

Tis the season for holiday happenings! Rosie and Steph have been extra busy since the start of December and they shared a few of the festivities they’ve loved and would recommend.

GERALDINE’S AT KIMPTON HOTEL VAN ZANDT

They’re back! Among the most coveted seasonal favorites is the return of the Rooftop Igloos on the fourth-floor outdoor pool deck at Geraldine’s. The igloos, which provide a cozy, intimate dining experience for parties of up to six guests, will make their 2021 debut in December, and are available through the week of Valentine’s Day. Rosie and Steph loved the ambiance, and the flair of the holidays made for fun pictures! Advance reservations are required and can be made for select dates on Eventbrite. Guests can also upgrade their experience with an all-new hotel package that includes a room upgrade and several in-room perks, including a bottle of champagne to celebrate the season.

If you’re looking for more reasons to celebrate, on December 15th, Geraldine’s will host its sixth annual Motown Christmas featuring R&B singer-songwriter and The Voice contestant Tje Austin – along with a cast of talented friends – performing a host of holiday classics. Geraldine’s is also hosting a big New Year’s Eve party, with live music! A full calendar of Geraldine’s events and entertainment can be found online.

ZACH THEATRE’S “A CHRISTMAS CAROL”

Run, don’t walk: Zach Theatre is back, in-person and indoors, and they’ve cranked the dial up to 12 out of 10 for beloved local favorite, “A Christmas Carol.” Though it’ll be the traditional story line families know and love, the mix of modern songs and energy created by the incredible cast make this a holiday stunner! Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness. Get tickets now through January 2nd at ZachTheatre.org.

Age recommendation : Six and up.

: Six and up. Run time: Two hours and twenty minutes including one twenty-minute intermission.

MIRAVAL AUSTIN:

Steph and Rosie escaped to Miraval Austin for a night and they’re already dreaming up their next visit! NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Kendra Scott hosted a fireside chat on mental health as well as a sip n’ shop to benefit NAMI. The conversation was excellent and so were the experiences. Steph and Rosie each enjoyed a spa treatment, plenty of delicious food and a meditation class during their stay. For more information or to book check out MiravalResorts.com