Steph and Rosie shared what they got up to this weekend and they were both lucky enough to have their moms in town! From maternity pictures to new methods of crocheting, see what they got up to below.

Rosie:

Rosie and her mom tried – and failed – to create a super cute crochet triceratops. The pattern comes from TheNicoleChase on Etsy. After reassessing her crochet skill, Rosie pared back to an introductory crochet kit from The Woobles. Updates to come. Happy stitching!

Steph:

Steph and Aaron kicked off the weekend with maternity pictures done by Rebecca Dyan Photography. They had a stress free and fun session with Rebecca and can’t wait to see the full gallery. She Rebecca’s work here.

After pictures were wrapped Steph and Aaron spent the afternoon celebrating their niece, Seanna who turned one! Happy Birthday, Sea…we love you!

They capped off their Saturday with the iHeart country Music Festival at Moody Center where they watched performances by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley. Steph said it was an incredible show and can’t wait for next year’s lineup.