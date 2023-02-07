Madeline Hollern, Executive Editor of Austin Monthly joined Rosie to tell Studio 512 about the highly anticipated Singles event at Superstition!
- Join Austin Monthly at the hottest new venue in town, Superstition, to meet with the featured singles during a night of fun and excitement that benefits Austin Pets Alive!
- February 9th, 6pm-9pm
- Live burlesque performances
- DJ Cassandra
- Get your cards read with a tarot activation by Swift Fit Events
- Pampered with hair and makeup touch-ups.
- Specialty cocktails and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar, and a food truck will be on site selling bites for heartier appetites!
- Looking for something a little more? From 6-7 p.m., VIP guests will be invited to a comfy lounge overlooking the dance floor to enjoy complimentary oysters and champagne, a swag bag, as well as a chance to mingle in a smaller setting with the 10 most eligible singles.
- The Austin Monthly team went through over 1,100 applications to narrow down to the top 13 Singles for this year’s party.
Pickup a January/February Issue (on stands now) or visit www.austinmonthly.com to check out the latest featured stories.