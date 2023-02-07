Madeline Hollern, Executive Editor of Austin Monthly joined Rosie to tell Studio 512 about the highly anticipated Singles event at Superstition!

Join Austin Monthly at the hottest new venue in town, Superstition, to meet with the featured singles during a night of fun and excitement that benefits Austin Pets Alive!

February 9th, 6pm-9pm

Live burlesque performances

DJ Cassandra

Get your cards read with a tarot activation by Swift Fit Events

Pampered with hair and makeup touch-ups.

Specialty cocktails and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar, and a food truck will be on site selling bites for heartier appetites!

Looking for something a little more? From 6-7 p.m., VIP guests will be invited to a comfy lounge overlooking the dance floor to enjoy complimentary oysters and champagne, a swag bag, as well as a chance to mingle in a smaller setting with the 10 most eligible singles. The Austin Monthly team went through over 1,100 applications to narrow down to the top 13 Singles for this year’s party.



Pickup a January/February Issue (on stands now) or visit www.austinmonthly.com to check out the latest featured stories.