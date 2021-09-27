Local Student, Ambica Yellamraju, Holds Title Of Woman Candidate Master From The World Chess Federation

Local student, Ambica Yellamraju is a Junior at Westwood High School in Austin TX and holds the title of Woman Candidate Master from the World Chess Federation.

Ambica Yellamraju won the 2021 Annual WIM Ruth Haring National Tournament of Girls State Champions after tying for first place. Ambica had a score of 5 wins out 6 games defeating players from IA, CT, TN, DC, CA. With this win, Ambica earned the title of Champion of Champions, was awarded a $5000 scholarship to any university and a prize money $650 from the US Chess Federation.

Ambica has traveled worldwide to countries like Greece, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Brazil and many other countries for chess competitions. She has won several top medals bringing pride to the United States Chess team, The State of Texas and her School.

She is also one of the top Chess players in her age category in the US. She has represented her School, Texas and the US at several State, National and International events. A few notable wins from the past are:

1. Bronze Medal for the US at the 2016 Panam Chess Tournament in Uruguay.

2. Silver Medal for the US at the 2017 Panam Chess Tournament in Costa Rica

3. Bronze Medal for the US at the 2017 Panam Schools Chess Tournament in El Salvador

4. Team member of the 1st Place K-8 Team at the National Junior High Championship in 2018 in Grapevine, Texas.

5. 1st Place at the 2020 Texas High School State Championships.

6. Silver Medal for the US at the 2020 North American Junior Under 20 Tournament

7. Winner of the 2021 Haring Qualifier Tournament

8. Winner of the 2nd National FM Weeramantry Blitz 2021 Tournament (Master Section)

Haring Tournament win details:

Ambica represented Texas at the 9th WIM Ruth Haring (“Haring”) National Tournament of Girls State Champions held in Cherry Hill, NJ from July 31st to August 3rd. She started strong, and despite a setback in the middle of the tournament, finished with 5 out 6 points in the tournament. She tied for first place (2nd on tie-breaks) and Ambica was declared the Co-Champion, and received the Title of Champion of Champions, $5000 Stipend from Richard and Barbara Shiffrin. She earned a split cash prize of $650 with the two co-champion. She received the second place plaque on tie-breaks. This is a proud moment for the Texas and Texas / Austin chess scene. Such victories have only happened a couple of times before (2015 and 2019). She additionally helped Texas win 2nd place in the tournament of States.

US Chess Coverage: Ambica’s performance was extensively covered by US Chess with the following commentary.

“Texas WCM Ambica Yellamraju did everything she could in the end, including a sixth-round stoppage to the tournament run of WCM Ruiyang Yan, who had otherwise run away from the Haring field. Yan entered Tuesday a perfect 5/5, though Yellamraju at one point behind was given the opportunity to win on demand. She made the most of it, catching Yan early in an Open Catalan, and catching her at the finish line to earn the Haring co-Championship. Yellamraju got the better of a tactically rich middlegame then slowed down for a positional endgame, harassing Yan’s rook with the bishop pair and ushering White’s passer to the tournament win. Yellamraju and Yan both finished at 5.0/6, with Yan taking tiebreaks”

Announcement of Official Results: Champions Of Champions Crowned At 121st U.S. Open

Ruth Haring Tournament Page: Haring