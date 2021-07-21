Learn About Soona’s Free Headshots And How They Are Helping Local Businesses Thrive In The Pandemic

Today we’re highlighting someone who looks at marketing local businesses through a new lens for our Women Crush Wednesday. This morning we we were joined by Liz Giorgi, the CEO and co-founder of soona, who helped Central Texas Business owners transform the way they create content during a global pandemic.

soona is a fast casual content platform that helps brands make professional-quality photos and videos. The company was founded in 2019 by Liz Giorgi and Hayley Anderson after the successful acquisition of their first business, Mighteor. Liz and Hayley are a dynamic founding creative team with a shared vision of using tech to enhance the work of creatives and improve access to high-quality custom content.

For more information visit soona.co.

