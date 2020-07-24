In-Person Or Online: Get Your Austin Comedy Fix Here

Arts & Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

As drive-in movie theaters have their popularity explode in ways we haven’t seen in decades, what you’re actually seeing when you attend is changing, too! Austin has a drive-in comedy show that is getting so popular, you can now see it on a weekly basis.

It’s hosted by local comic Steven Farmer. He brings both local and touring comics to the stage. Here’s a fun twist: since the comedians can’t hear the audience laughing, folks flash their lights on and off to show how much they enjoy a joke.

The show is every Saturday at 6:15 at Blue Starlite Drive-In Theater, the world’s only mini urban boutique drive-in from ATX and has been running for 10 years. 

If you’d rather stay at home, the good people at Punch Comedy curated a YouTube playlist of Austin-based (either former or current) comics that have recently been featured on Comedy Central! Fair Warning: this is adult comedy, and may contain explicit material. Find the playlist here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss