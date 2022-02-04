Help Local Bakers ‘Raise Some Dough’ This Sunday In Support Of Beloved Bakery Texas French Bread

Arts & Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Help Raise Some Dough For Texas French Bread This Weekend

Austin’s best bakers are coming together to raise some dough for beloved local bakery, Texas French Bread. This fundraiser and bake sale will be hosted by Easy Tiger and Les Dames D’Escoffier and is happening February 6th. Details on how you can help support Texas French Bread along with a list of participating vendors are below.

WHAT: On January 24th 2022, beloved Austin icon Texas French Bread bakery and restaurant on Rio Grande burned to the ground. The Baker’s Benefit bake sale brings together some of the community’s most talented pastry and baking talent to sell their wares to raise funds to support the costs of this devastating fire at Texas French Bread.

WHO: Easy Tiger and Les Dames D’escoffier are partnering in support of Texas French Bread and its owners, Murph and Judy Wilcott.

WHEN: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 4-7 p.m.

WHERE: Easy Tiger South
3508 S Lamar Blvd

The vendor list includes many Austin favorites who will be gathered in one spot to help support a business in need. One vendor, who is a friend of Studio 512, Keii Desserts, went above and beyond to bake and drop cookies for Steph and Rosie to sample before the bake sale kicked off. With the winter storm sending KXAN into storm coverage, they were unable to share Keii’s creations on air but they both wanted to let folks know that her “everything cookie” with chocolate, espresso, peanut butter chips and more didn’t last long! Steph called these cookies “the best she’s ever had.” If you’re planning on stopping by the bake sale to help support Texas French Bread make sure to pay Keii Desserts a visit! It’ll be worth it…For more information of Keii Desserts go to KeiiBrands.com

Here’s a sneak peek at Sunday’s vendor list:

Easy Tiger
Abby Jane
Swedish Hill
Sourdough Project
Bento Picnic
Thai Fresh
The Steeping Room
Quality Seafood
Babka ATX
WunderBites
Fancy Fluff & The Churro Burro
Barking Dog Farm: A Soil Focused Educational Farm
Confituras
épicerie
Rosen’s Bagel Co.
It’s All Good Goods
Nixta
Sala and Betty
Keii Desserts
Stroop Club

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss