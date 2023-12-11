The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the perfect time to support your local farmers, ranchers, and small business owners!

“When you do your shopping at the farmers’ market, your dollars are going straight to our hard working community members and their families. At Texas Farmers’ Markets you’ll find over 40 local farmers’ and ranchers, and over 100 small businesses to shop from! Source fresh vegetables, humanely raised meat and produce for your holiday feasts, and find the perfect special gift made with love by one of our artisan vendors.”

“We’ve rounded up some gift ideas to inspire your shopping trip below. Our markets are open ALL YEAR ROUND, rain or shine, with the exception of Sunday, December 14th when our Mueller market is closed. We will be open all other Saturdays and Sundays through the new year!”

For market locations, vendor lists, and more, visit texasfarmersmarket.org.

GIFTS FOR FOODIES & HOLIDAY PARTY HOSTS

“We put together the holiday grazing platter of our dreams at the Sample the Market booth last Sunday, featuring ALL products sourced from the market! Check out the list below of ideas for your next charcuterie board, all of which make great gifts for the foodies in your life.

Crackers from The Sourdough Project

Adagio Salumi

Cow’s milk cheese from Lira Rossa

Goat cheese from Pure Luck or Goatilicious

Vegan cheese from Nut Monkey or Peace Cheese

Olives and hummus from Y’allatizers

Sunflower hummus and pesto from Floreli

Pickles, jams, and pear from Bernhardt’s Farm

Pecans from Yegua Creek

Gluten-free baguette from GFY Kitchen (or regular from Julie Myrtille or Texas French Bread!)

Honey from Austin Honey Co. or Round Rock Honey (try their new hot honey!)”

GIFT IDEAS FROM OUR NEW VENDORS

“We’ve welcomed some exciting new vendors to the markets in recent months, including some temporary artisan vendors for the holiday season at our Mueller market. Read more about some of our newest vendors below and stop by their booths for some fabulous holiday gifts.”

Oats & Honey Candle Co.

“Oats & Honey Candle Co. candles are made with all natural, clean burning wax. Many people go to candles for comfort and relaxation, and Oats & Honey Candle Co. believes that the candles people put in their space should be made without harmful additives or unnecessary chemicals. ⁠Their candles are made with kindness, and for them, that is just as much about kindness to the earth as it is kindness to the body and soul. That is why they use eco-friendly ingredients and pack everything in recyclable or compostable materials.⁠”

Products: Handcrafted soy candles, beeswax candles, and cement art statues

Participating Markets: TFM at Lakeline; TFM at Mueller (December 2023 – March 2024 only)

Wishbone Woodwork

“Wishbone Woodwork is the passion project of Brent Miller, who makes wooden wares on the lathe. Most of the items are made from lumber native to the wonderful Texas hill country. Items include bowls, wine bottle stoppers, honey dippers, and so much more. On some cooler days, you may see Brent joined by his workshop partner, Honey, a friendly mutt who loves to lay in the sun and chew on the ends of hardwood scraps. Her favorite is Texas pecan!⁠”

Products: Handcrafted wooden wares (including dreidels for Hanukkah, yule logs, and Christmas tree ornaments!)

Participating Markets: TFM at Lakeline; TFM at Mueller (December 2023 – March 2024 only)

Bread(ish)

“Bread(ish) is a gluten-free bread, pizza, and pastry bakery. In addition to providing the highest quality gluten-free bagels, pizza crusts, baguettes, and cinnamon rolls, Bread(ish) seeks to bring delicious, hard to find gluten-free seasonal breads and baked goods to the Austin market. Not just another cupcake outlet, Bread(ish) provides the seasonal and regional treats many gluten-free folks haven’t had in years. In addition to the daily basics, hearty and beautiful artisan breads and French pastries, look for sourdoughs, panettone, hot cross buns, Swedish Christmas bread, challah, kolaches, Irish soda bread, babkas, and more! All as organic as possible, and as locally-sourced as possible.”

Products: Gluten-free baked goods

Participating Markets: TFM at Lakeline, TFM at Mueller (NEW!)

Food Access Programs: Accepts SNAP dollars

Preorders: Preorder at this link for at market pickup

Bread & Zest

“Bread and Zest specializes in Challah bread, made with organic, plant-based, and vegan ingredients. They have gluten-free varieties as well. Each loaf is braided festively, has a fluffy cloud-like consistency, and is accompanied by a flavored dip; such as Italian Herbs and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. In owner and baker Anat’s words: “I grew up in a home that always had fresh home cooked meals, full of flavors and love. When I got to Austin, it was natural to bring those delicious flavors with me through my cooking.

My wish is to bring the tastes and tradition of Challah bread to Austin, and to share my love of cooking and bringing together people through the love of food. Although my gramma’s Challah bread was made with eggs and dairy, I’ve added some ‘Zest’ to the old traditional recipe to bring it to as many new friends as possible using only vegan and organic ingredients.”

Products: Challah bread

Participating Markets: TFM at Lakeline

Food Access Programs: Accepts SNAP dollars

HOLIDAY GIVEAWAY AND MORE ON INSTAGRAM!

“Need even more ideas? We’re sharing so many great gift ideas this month on our Instagram reels! Stay tuned on Instagram for giveaways and more.

For the market lover in your life, don’t forget you can purchase TFM merch (tote bags, hats, stickers, pins, and more!) online or at the information booth at the market.

In the spirit of the holiday season, we are giving away a TFM tote bag and $50 market bucks EACH for one lucky winner and a friend of their choosing to shop at the farmers’ market! The giveaway will end next Friday, December 15th, and the winner will be contacted via DM. Winners can pick up your totes and market bucks at either the Lakeline market on Saturday 12/16 or the Mueller market on Sunday 12/17.”