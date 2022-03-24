Rosedale School Principal, Elizabeth Dickey and Rosedale School Architect, Chad Johnson joined Steph with details about this weekends’ 28th Annual Rosedale Ride and the new Rosedale campus.
- The 28th annual Rosedale Ride will take off from Austin’s newest event venue, The Pitch, on March 26 at 8 a.m.
- After two years of virtual rides, they are thrilled to be back in-person, featuring 25-, 42-, and 65-mile bike rides.
- The Ride benefits the Rosedale School, Central Texas’ only school dedicated to children with special needs
- Rosedale is a public Austin ISD school, serving children from all over the district. It provides individually tailored educational programs to Austin’s highest needs students. Ranging in age from 3 to 22, all Rosedale students have significant medical, physical, and cognitive disabilities.
- The Rosedale Ride started in 1994 with 50 riders when a small group of Rosedale School supporters wanted to help purchase specialized equipment and programming for the school.
- Over the 28 years, the Ride funds have helped purchase innovative equipment like technology featured in the school’s new sensory room and a free prom for every student and family every year, as well as tools and materials to support the organic campus gardens and adapted bicycles for students.
- Last month, Rosedale opened the doors to its new campus, which was part of the 2017 Bond. The new state-of-the-art school is entirely accessible.
For more information or to join the ride go to RosedaleProud.org