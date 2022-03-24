Rosedale School Principal, Elizabeth Dickey and Rosedale School Architect, Chad Johnson joined Steph with details about this weekends’ 28th Annual Rosedale Ride and the new Rosedale campus.

The 28th annual Rosedale Ride will take off from Austin’s newest event venue, The Pitch, on March 26 at 8 a.m.

After two years of virtual rides, they are thrilled to be back in-person, featuring 25-, 42-, and 65-mile bike rides.

The Ride benefits the Rosedale School, Central Texas’ only school dedicated to children with special needs

Rosedale is a public Austin ISD school, serving children from all over the district. It provides individually tailored educational programs to Austin’s highest needs students. Ranging in age from 3 to 22, all Rosedale students have significant medical, physical, and cognitive disabilities.

The Rosedale Ride started in 1994 with 50 riders when a small group of Rosedale School supporters wanted to help purchase specialized equipment and programming for the school.

Over the 28 years, the Ride funds have helped purchase innovative equipment like technology featured in the school’s new sensory room and a free prom for every student and family every year, as well as tools and materials to support the organic campus gardens and adapted bicycles for students.

Last month, Rosedale opened the doors to its new campus, which was part of the 2017 Bond. The new state-of-the-art school is entirely accessible.

For more information or to join the ride go to RosedaleProud.org