Arriving early to the airport is a good idea, and it can be a tasty one, too! Mukesh (Mookie) Patel, Chief Officer of Business and Finance at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport joined Studio 512 to talk about AUS’s concession brand, “Shop. Savor. Groove.” at Second Bar + Kitchen.

What specialty drink or mocktail would you recommend from Second Bar + Kitchen?

“One of their standout specialty drinks is the Empress 75. This delightful concoction combines the floral notes of Empress gin with fresh lemon juice and a touch of sweetness. It’s topped off with sparkling wine, creating a refreshing and sophisticated beverage. For those looking for a non-alcoholic option, the East Austin Mule-jito is a mocktail that infuses the flavors of a classic mule with a refreshing minty twist. Both options are perfect for starting your culinary experience at Second Bar + Kitchen.”

What appetizers stand out on the menu at Second Bar + Kitchen?

“Second Bar + Kitchen offers a delectable Cheese Board, featuring a selection of artisanal cheeses, accompanied by house-made preserves, fruit, and toasted bread. It’s the perfect choice for cheese enthusiasts. Additionally, their Shishito Peppers are a crowd favorite. These blistered peppers are seasoned with sea salt and served with a tangy citrus aioli, providing a delightful balance of flavors and a touch of heat.”

Can you tell us about the entrée options available at Second Bar + Kitchen?

“A standout entrée at Second Bar + Kitchen is their Soba Noodles dish. This flavorful creation combines delicate soba noodles with a medley of seasonal vegetables, tofu, and a savory soy ginger sauce. It’s a satisfying and wholesome option for those seeking a plant-based meal. The combination of textures and the umami flavors make this dish a true delight for the taste buds.”

How does Second Bar + Kitchen contribute to the “Shop. Savor. Groove.” concession brand at the Austin airport?

“Second Bar + Kitchen is a prime example of the ‘Savor’ aspect of our concession brand. Their menu showcases the vibrant and diverse food scene of Austin, offering a range of flavors and options to please every palate. With their focus on quality ingredients and innovative culinary creations, Second Bar + Kitchen embodies the essence of Austin’s thriving food culture.”

Be sure to check out the ABIA digital map to discover all the attractions the airport has to offer at AustinTexas.gov.

This segment is paid for by Shop. Savor. Groove. by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.