Mukesh (Mookie) Patel, Chief Officer of Business and Finance at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, joined Annie’s founder, Love Nance, to talk about AUS’s concession brand, “Shop. Savor. Groove.“

Mookie, what’s happening at the Austin airport?

“Our airport is experiencing tremendous growth and seeing more passengers than ever before. People are flying more, which means the terminal is buzzing with people. As part of our ‘Shop. Savor. Groove.’ concession brand, we’re here to entice and inform passengers about the fantastic dining options available to them. With over 60 dining and retail stores to explore, we encourage passengers to arrive early, ensuring they have the opportunity to indulge in a culinary adventure before their flight.”

What kind of concessions do y’all have to offer?

“Our airport lives up to the Austin standard regarding food. From barbecue to green juices, we resemble the ATX foodie diet. Also, most of our concessions are local. Some fan favorites include Salt Lick Barbecue, Saxon Pub, and TacoDeli. We love Annie’s, which now only exists here in the airport, after becoming a staple in Austin for decades.”

Love, tell us about Annie’s. What food and drinks do we have here today?

“First up, we have our signature drink. Picture yourself sipping on a refreshing Blushing Flamingo, a delightful blend of fresh strawberries, tangy grapefruit juice, and a hint of mint. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, the Pina Fuego awaits, offering a tropical twist with pineapple juice and a spicy kick from jalapeno-infused tequila.

“Moving on to our Salad Trio, Annie’s Cafe takes salad to a whole new level. Imagine savoring the Beet & Chèvre salad, where earthy beets meet creamy chèvre cheese. If you’re in the mood for a zesty kick, the Horseradish Carrots will surely satisfy, while the Chickpea Feta salad offers a refreshing combination of flavors. We actually find that people buy our salads as they’re leaving the airport, so that they have a fresh option in the fridge after a long trip!

“For those seeking a heartier option, Annie’s Cafe presents the Turkey, Basil, Brie Panini. This mouthwatering creation features succulent slices of turkey, fragrant basil leaves, and creamy brie cheese, all pressed between slices of freshly baked artisan bread. It’s a warm and satisfying entrée that will leave you craving more.”

What about dessert?

“Last but certainly not least, we have the perfect ending to your meal at Annie’s Cafe: the Affogato. Indulge in a classic Italian treat consisting of a scoop of creamy vanilla gelato or ice cream, generously topped with a rich and aromatic shot of espresso. It’s the ultimate dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a delightful caffeine kick.”

Mookie, when should passengers arrive to the terminal to have time to experience great restaurants like Annie’s?

“We recommend passengers arrive 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights for ease of travel…and even earlier to shop and eat! For easy navigation, be sure to check out our digital map at AirportMaps.AustinTexas.Gov. It’s your GPS to navigate the airport and discover all the amazing attractions it has to offer.

This segment is paid for by Shop. Savor. Groove. by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.