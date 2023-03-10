Mukesh Patel, the chief officer of business and finance at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to discuss their concession brand “Shop. Savor. Groove.”

Tell us why you’re here today — what’s happening at the Austin airport?

“Our airport is experiencing tremendous growth and seeing more passengers than ever before. People are flying more, which means the terminal is buzzing with people. This is why we are asking passengers to arrive early for their flights and, during this time, enjoy our 60-plus food and retail concessions plus the eight live music stages.”

This sounds like a yummy opportunity! What kind of concessions do y’all have to offer, and what is your favorite?

“Our airport lives up to the Austin standard regarding food. From barbecue to green juices, we resemble the ATX foodie diet. Also, most of our concessions are local. Some fan favorites include Salt Lick Barbecue, Saxon Pub, and TacoDeli.”

This is starting to make me very hungry! You also mentioned live music. Can you tell me about what artists perform?

“I’m glad you asked because it would only be part of the Austin experience with live music. Our airport has eight stages located throughout the airport, and the music ranges from country to choir gospel. We even have an Asleep at the Wheel Stage dedicated to Ray Benson, who once came and performed. For passengers wondering how to navigate to this stage, use our digital map AirportMaps.AustinTexas.gov. This map is a GPS but for the airport.”

