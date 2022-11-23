Austin’s homegrown holiday tradition for nearly five decades, Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, is back inside for the first time since 2019, at the Palmer Events Center from Dec. 17 – 23 and will be open 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. daily. This year, the Bazaar will feature the most new artists the event has ever had in its 47 seasons (a full list of this year’s nearly 200 artists can be found online at the Artist Gallery here) and, another first for the event, will feature two stages, the main Armadillo Stage and a second stage, “Stage Side.”

The music lineup includes Marcia Ball’s Pianorama, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ruthie Foster, Gary P. Nunn, Kelly Willis, Sir Woman, Carolyn Wonderland / Shelley King, Bill Kirchen / Albert and Gage, Del Castillo Trio, Gina Chavez, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Warren Hood / Emily Gimble, Tomar and the FCs, Suzanna Choffel, Sheridan Reed, Kelley Mickwee, Henri Herbert, Andrea Magee, Miggy & Tje, Rosie Flores and David Beck. To catch a preview of the musicians playing Armadillo this year, listen here. The 2022 music schedule and set times can be found here.

Tickets are currently on sale for Armadillo Christmas Bazaar and can be purchased here. More information about the event can be found at ArmadilloBazaar.com.