Austin’s homegrown holiday tradition for nearly five decades, Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, is back inside for the first time since 2019, at the Palmer Events Center from Dec. 17 – 23 and will be open 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. daily. This year, the Bazaar will feature the most new artists the event has ever had in its 47 seasons (a full list of this year’s nearly 200 artists can be found online at the Artist Gallery here) and, another first for the event, will feature two stages, the main Armadillo Stage and a second stage, “Stage Side.” 

The music lineup includes Marcia Ball’s PianoramaRay Wylie HubbardRuthie FosterGary P. NunnKelly WillisSir WomanCarolyn Wonderland / Shelley KingBill Kirchen / Albert and GageDel Castillo TrioGina ChavezCJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana BandWarren Hood / Emily GimbleTomar and the FCsSuzanna ChoffelSheridan ReedKelley MickweeHenri HerbertAndrea MageeMiggy & TjeRosie Flores and David Beck. To catch a preview of the musicians playing Armadillo this year, listen here. The 2022 music schedule and set times can be found here.

Tickets are currently on sale for Armadillo Christmas Bazaar and can be purchased here. More information about the event can be found at ArmadilloBazaar.com.