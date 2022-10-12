The Livestrong organization is dedicated to the fight against cancer and the Livestrong Challenge is a day to gather, remember, and honor the cancer survivors in your life.

Audrey Walter, the director of development at Livestrong, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about the 2022 Livestrong Challenge happening on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin.

Walter discussed the challenge, what makes the event special and unique, how it supports Livestrong’s mission, what cyclists and others can expect, and more.

If you are ready to challenge cancer, go to LivestrongChallenge.org to learn more and to sign up. A bonus for 512 viewers: enter the code STUDIO512 and get 30% off your registration.

