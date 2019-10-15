Are you paying too much tax in retirement?

The 2018 tax reform has had major impacts on the tax rates that retirees may be facing when entering retirement. Depending upon how your retirement savings are structured, you may be facing higher tax rates than anticipated. Federal tax brackets have shifted and are providing an opportunity to reduce your taxable income by using Roth conversions and moving money from IRA’s to tax free accounts or tax-deferred. Multiple strategies are available depending on your situation.

As Congress makes changes to tax laws every year, your situation may change – property tax deduction limits, expansion of standard deduction, and any changes to Medicare or Social Security may impact your retirement income.

Where you put your retirement money matters! Is it in pre-tax accounts, taxable accounts, tax-free accounts? REAP Financial has a free report available to help you get a handle on your taxes in retirement called “Are you paying too much in retirement?”

