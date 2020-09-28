Are You Brave Enough For Paqui’s #OneChipChallenge?

The Paqui #OneChipChallenge is back with a vengeance!

Spice lovers – and those who feel brave enough to test their luck – get to try out a new, sweat-inducing recipe of the world’s hottest chip. This year’s all-black, individually packaged tortilla chip stars the Carolina Reaper Pepper and packs a new punch from Scorpion Pepper and Sichuan Peppercorn.

Beginning this week, for the first time in years, the Paqui #OneChipChallenge will be available in retail stores nationwide and online at Paqui.com. Don’t forget to stock up on Paqui’s everyday flavors and try Zesty Salsa Verde, Fiery Chile Limón, and Haunted Ghost Pepper to help train your taste buds before you take on the Reaper!

Paqui is an Austin-based company and part of Amplify Snack Brands, Inc., a family of brands that also includes SkinnyPop, Oatmega, and Pirate’s Booty.