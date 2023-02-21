Calling all “Divergent” fans: author Veronica Roth is coming to Austin! She’s promoting her new book, “Arch-Conspirator,” which is a retelling of the Greek fable of Antigone, daughter of Oedipus.

Roth says she normally stays away from historical retelling, as she views it as “playing in someone else’s sandbox.” But she read the trilogy of Antigone’s story in high school, and was swayed by what a powerful (and well-spoken) teenager Antigone is written to be. Veronica’s “Arch-Conspirator” takes place in the distant future, and although it involves themes from the past, there are new elements in the book: a dystopian society, gene modification and more.

Veronica has teamed up with BookPeople for a discussion and Q&A, moderated by fantasy novelist Martha Wells. The event is happening at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26th, and tickets are still available! Sign up for the event online at BookPeople.

About Veronica Roth

Veronica Roth is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the “Divergent” series (“Divergent,” “Insurgent,” “Allegiant,” and “Four: A Divergent Collection”), the “Carve the Mark” duology (“Carve the Mark,” “The Fates Divide”), “The End and Other Beginnings” collection of short fiction, “Chosen Ones,” and many short stories and essays. She lives in Chicago.