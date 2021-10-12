Arbor Day Foundation Discusses New Study Findings Of Trees Adding More Than $30 Billion In Value To Homes

We all love trees, especially as we get close to autumn and the fall colors.

Now, a new study finds that trees add more than $30 billion in value to homes across the nation each year.

Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation — the largest nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about those findings and what they mean for your home and the community.

Lambe discussed the new study, some of the benefits trees provide that were detailed in the report, and how those trees impact the surrounding community. He also revealed how certain states stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to the impact of trees, and what the Arbor Day Foundation is.

For more information, visit ArborDay.org.

