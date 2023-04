Emma Slattery , Marketing Manager at BlueSprig Pediatrics and Deborah Lederman, Center Director, BlueSprig Pediatrics North Austin joined Rosie to tell Studio 512 viewers more about Autism Awareness Month, and how we can support those with autism.

Resources In Austin For People With Autism:

BlueSprig Pediatrics

The Johnson Center for Child Health & Development

Autism Trust USA

Families for Autism and Immune Recovery (FAIR)

Horse Boy Foundation

Independent Identity

The Autism Society of Texas

Morning Glory Treatment Center for Children

Imagine A Way

VELA Families

Lemon Tree Collective

Easterseals

Sammy’s House

Action Behavior Centers

Central Texas Autism Center

nonPareli

Autism Speaks

Autism Treatment Center