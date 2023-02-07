Brandon Fried and Blake Rhyne, the school leaders of KIPP Paseo, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to showcase their school and share that they are accepting applications for KIPP Texas Public Schools in Austin for the 2023-24 school year.

Tell us a little more about KIPP-Austin and KIPP Paseo.

“KIPP Texas-Austin currently has seven tuition-free schools educating nearly 5,900 students in the Austin community and is part of the KIPP Texas network of more than 59 Pre-K-12 schools with nearly 34,000 students across Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. KIPP Paseo Primary was founded in 2020 and offers grades Pre-K3 through 4th grade. KIPP Paseo Collegiate was founded in 2020 and will offer grades 5th through 9th for the 23-24 school year. Each year a new grade level will be added until we reach 12th grade.”

What makes KIPP schools in Austin stand out?

“Together with our families and communities, KIPP Texas-Austin creates joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare our students to pursue any path they choose—college, career, and beyond— so they can lead fulfilling lives and build a more just world.”

Can families still apply to attend your school or another KIPP school in Austin?

“Absolutely! We’re currently accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year! Our deadline to submit an application is February 17. The lottery will be held on March 6, 2023 to determine which students will be offered available seats at each KIPP Texas school. We will extend admission offers starting on March 6 and will continue to extend offers as new openings come available. Families that are interested in applying can go to KIPPTexas.org and click on the apply button to submit an application.

