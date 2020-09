The Paramount Theatre's annual Classic Film Series is returning for the 45th year, startingthis Friday, September 11.

After closing for six months, the Paramount will be opening its doors operating at only 25% capacity, leaving plenty of room for social distancing in the historic movie palace.

While the series promises to play classic hits from Spike Lee to Hitchcock, Film Programmer Stephen Jannise has curated a number of timely choices this season.

The films kick off with a “Power to Choose” theme this election year with showings of “Casablanca” on September 11th and 12th, followed by “Cabaret” and “Do the Right Thing” on September 13th.