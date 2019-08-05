Applications Now Open For Texas Young Masters

Hey, moms and dads! Do you have a student who loves the arts?

The Texas Cultural Trust and the Texas Commission for the Arts (TCA) are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters. Welcoming its tenth class in 2020, the joint initiative provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Students interested in applying must submit their materials and application by November 15th, 2019.

Selected students will receive the highly prestigious “Texas Young Master” title and be awarded grants of $5,000 per year for two years to advance their studies in the discipline of their respective arts disciplines.

Applicants can apply here: https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.