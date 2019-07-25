Apis Restaurant Is All The Buzz

Chef Taylor of Apis Restaurant & Apiary recently took Steph on a beekeeping adventure. Apis harvests their own honey and does their best to do their part in helping out our very important honey bee population.

If you’re looking for your next wine-and-dine destination, look no further than Apis in Spicewood, Texas. The small-town restaurant and apiary is known for its honey-sweet hospitality, and a buzz-worthy menu too. Apis’ menu is shaped by international influences, and with many ingredients plucked from the nearby grounds, Apis takes farm-to-table incredi-bee seriously.

