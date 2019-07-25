How To Brighten Your Home This Summer

Interior Designer, Jaimie Anand stopped by the studio to show us ways we can spruce up our interiors and exteriors of our home. First, she gave a great tip of removing large items away from windows to let more natural light in during summer. By switching out throw pillows to more vibrant colors and prints gives your home a new, yet effortless look. And incorporating fresh florals and plants warms up your space and gives it a summer, tropical feel.

Jaimie Anand Interiors specializes in contemporary modern, chic, and transitional interior design and decoration for both residential and commercial spaces. For more information check them out online JaimieAnand.com or call them at (512) 573-2484.