AUSTIN (KXAN) — Moderna will likely miss President Biden's Sept. 20 deadline for a nationwide booster shot distribution, top U.S. health officials told the White House Friday morning. Those officials reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration needs more time to review Moderna's application, reportedly saying the drug maker's data was "inadequate and needs strengthening."

It could push back Biden's timeline for getting third shots in arms, though health regulators do expect the Pfizer booster shots will be ready to go by Sept. 20.