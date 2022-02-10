Antonelli’s Cheese Shop Is Celebrating 12 Years By Offering Free Cheese

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop is celebrating their 12th birthday and owner Kendall Antonelli joined Steph and Rosie to talk about free cheese and Valentines Day gift ideas.

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop, locally-owned and operated by John and Kendall Antonelli, will celebrate its twelfth anniversary on February 11, 2022. To commemorate this cheese-y day, Antonelli’s is continuing with its annual special tasting events. Said Kendall, “Continuing with last year’s Spread the Love theme

(taking us right into Valentine’s Day), this year, our birthday is all about recognizing that we wouldn’t be where we are today without a little help from our friends. In that light, we’re packing the week with lots of fun collaborations in the spirit of continuing to come together for a greater good. And free cheese! Always free cheese! Thank you Austin for keeping us going and helping us live our mission to Do Good. Eat Good.”



FREE CHEESE – From Mon 2/7 through Fri 2/11, the first 50 customers each day to visit the Hyde Park shop at 4220 Duval Street will receive a free wedge of Texas Cheese, spotlighting a different producer each day. Those who share their tasting experience on their social media and tag Antonelli’s will be entered for a giveaway. The Shop is open daily from 11am to 7pm; masks are required for entry.



TASTING EVENTS – Antonelli’s is hosting unique tasting events each day in their Cheese House, located at 500 Park Blvd, across from the Cheese Shop. Exploring the concept of terroir through wine, coffee, chocolate, mezcal, and honey, these collaborative events aim to support local businesses while being educational and tasty. Find details and purchase tickets on their website. Staff ask that all attendees are asymptomatic and either fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID test result within 48 hours prior to the event.



● Thu 2/10 – Wine & Cheese Pairing with Wine for the People

● Fri 2/11 – An Evening (& Tasting) with John and Kendall Antonelli



About Antonelli’s Cheese Shop – Located in Hyde Park since February 2010 and guided by a mission to “Do Good, Eat Good.”, Antonelli’s Cheese Shop offers cut-to-order artisanal cheese in a personal “taste before you buy” experience led by passionate and knowledgeable cheesemongers, including over a dozen Certified Cheese Professionals. The shop specializes not only in artisanal cheeses but also cured meats, natural and biodynamic wines, and pairing sundries like preserves, honey, and pickled goods. Antonelli’s additionally offers cheese trays, gift boxes, a monthly cheese club, and a “cheese class in a box” on-demand tasting experience available for nationwide shipping. Their in-person and virtual cheese tasting classes and events have received numerous accolades and awards, and they distribute Texas cheese throughout Texas to wholesale partners. Other honors include Generous Business Awards, Local Hero Awards, Best Cheese Shops in America, and Best Things to Do in Austin.



Antonelli’s Cheese Shop is open daily 11-7. Additional information about Antonelli’s Cheese Shop can be found on their website AntonellisCheese.com