Answers To Family Law Questions With Sandoval Family Law

Raul Sandoval, Jr., Board Certified Family Law attorney, joined us in the studio to discuss what you need to do if a mom or dad is not letting the other parent exercise their visitation as ordered by the court.

Raul says that your children should not be withheld from you! He reminds you that you have options, and there are steps to take to enforce the court-ordered visitation.

To learn more, visit www.sandovalfamilylaw.com, and visit their Facebook page at “Sandoval Family Law” for bonus content. Mr. Sandoval is certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Sponsored by the Sandoval Family Law Firm. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.